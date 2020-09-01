TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) will post sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $11.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

NYSE TEL opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

