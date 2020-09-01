$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

