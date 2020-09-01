Brokerages Expect Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will report sales of $14.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.30 million and the highest is $15.80 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $57.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.70 million to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $70.17 million, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $72.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Alkaline Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of WTER opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

