$6.66 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) to announce sales of $6.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the lowest is $6.53 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $26.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.05 billion to $26.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $30.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

