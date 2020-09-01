ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report $702.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $733.00 million and the lowest is $667.30 million. ResMed reported sales of $681.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $950,650.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,894,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,145 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ResMed by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,263,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,326,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ResMed by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $180.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.99. ResMed has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

