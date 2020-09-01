$774.83 Million in Sales Expected for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) will announce sales of $774.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Toro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $764.00 million and the highest is $784.50 million. Toro posted sales of $838.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Toro will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. Toro has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $363,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $628,961.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock worth $1,561,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Toro by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Toro by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

