Diploma’s (DPLM) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) price objective on the stock.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diploma to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Diploma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

Get Diploma alerts:

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 1,930 ($25.22) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,880.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,777.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,165.21 ($15.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,152 ($28.12).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.