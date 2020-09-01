Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Greggs to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Greggs to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,860 ($24.30) in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,375 ($31.03) price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greggs currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,957.14 ($25.57).

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 1,417 ($18.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,164 ($15.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,428.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,707.36. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 363.33.

Greggs (LON:GRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX (53.40) (($0.70)) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Greggs will post 7212.2897417 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

