Hunting (LON:HTG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hunting from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hunting to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 288.64 ($3.77).

Hunting stock opened at GBX 161.60 ($2.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 148.90 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Richard Hunting sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total transaction of £38,880 ($50,803.61).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Analyst Recommendations for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Diploma’s “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays
Diploma’s “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays
Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Greggs
Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Greggs
Hunting Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Hunting Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for See results about
Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for See results about
Petrofac Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Petrofac Rating Reiterated by Barclays
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Workspace Group Target Price to GBX 700
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Workspace Group Target Price to GBX 700


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report