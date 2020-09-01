Hunting (LON:HTG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hunting from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hunting to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 288.64 ($3.77).

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting stock opened at GBX 161.60 ($2.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 148.90 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Richard Hunting sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total transaction of £38,880 ($50,803.61).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.