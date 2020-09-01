Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for See results about (LON:J)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of See results about (LON:J) in a report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock.

J has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of See results about in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,670 ($21.82) price target (up from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of See results about in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of See results about in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on See results about from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 556.29 ($7.27).

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for See results about Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for See results about and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.