Petrofac (LON:PFC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFC. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Petrofac from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Petrofac from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Petrofac from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Petrofac has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 289.64 ($3.78).

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 460.30 ($6.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 164 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.31.

In other news, insider David Davies bought 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of £27,712 ($36,210.64) per share, for a total transaction of £76,374,272 ($99,796,513.79).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

