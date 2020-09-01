Petrofac (LON:PFC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFC. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Petrofac from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Petrofac from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Petrofac from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Petrofac from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Petrofac has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 289.64 ($3.78).
Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 460.30 ($6.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 164 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.31.
Petrofac Company Profile
Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.
