JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Target Price to GBX 700

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WKP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 947.78 ($12.38).

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 563.50 ($7.36) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 420.88 ($5.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,317 ($17.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 584.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 753.16.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 44.60 ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 44.50 ($0.58) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workspace Group will post 4657.9998937 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a GBX 24.49 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $11.67. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.68%.

In other news, insider Stephen Hubbard acquired 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £49,348.50 ($64,482.56). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91), for a total transaction of £39,535.54 ($51,660.19).

