JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Target Price to GBX 700

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WKP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 947.78 ($12.38).

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 563.50 ($7.36) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 420.88 ($5.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,317 ($17.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 584.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 753.16.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 44.60 ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 44.50 ($0.58) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workspace Group will post 4657.9998937 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a GBX 24.49 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $11.67. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.68%.

In other news, insider Stephen Hubbard acquired 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 591 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £49,348.50 ($64,482.56). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,797 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91), for a total transaction of £39,535.54 ($51,660.19).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Further Reading: Dividend

Analyst Recommendations for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Diploma’s “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays
Diploma’s “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays
Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Greggs
Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Greggs
Hunting Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Hunting Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for See results about
Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for See results about
Petrofac Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Petrofac Rating Reiterated by Barclays
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Workspace Group Target Price to GBX 700
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Workspace Group Target Price to GBX 700


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report