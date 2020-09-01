Desjardins Weighs in on National Bank of Canada’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.32. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NA. CIBC upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CSFB upgraded National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.70.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$71.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.93. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$38.67 and a 52 week high of C$75.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.76%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

