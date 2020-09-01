FY2020 EPS Estimates for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Cut by Analyst

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Photronics in a report released on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Photronics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $10.03 on Monday. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $682.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Photronics by 105.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Photronics by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $141,827.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,457.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,127.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.