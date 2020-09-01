Greif, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Greif in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Greif’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. Greif has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Greif by 13.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270,267 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Greif by 107.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Greif by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 126,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Greif by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

