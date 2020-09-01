Donaldson (DCI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCI opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $723,456.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

