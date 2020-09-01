Healthequity (HQY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Healthequity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Healthequity alerts:

HQY opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.