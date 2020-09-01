Coupa Software (COUP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Coupa Software to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coupa Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ COUP opened at $327.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.77 and a beta of 1.49. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $337.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.30.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $1,307,187.99. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $284,314.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.