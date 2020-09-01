Slack (WORK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Slack (NYSE:WORK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Slack to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Slack to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of -0.37. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

In related news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $36,931,587.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,313.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,251,603.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,285.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,224,520 shares of company stock valued at $73,854,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

