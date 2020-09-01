Calavo Growers (CVGW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 96.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $98,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

