Medallia (MDLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medallia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDLA opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. Medallia has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

In other Medallia news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 11,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $313,864.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $91,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,795,162 shares in the company, valued at $76,866,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,657,960 shares of company stock worth $50,570,057.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

