Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €97.00 by Deutsche Bank

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €97.00 ($114.12) target price from Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.64 ($119.58).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

EPA SU opened at €105.00 ($123.53) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €101.75 and a 200-day moving average of €90.81. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.