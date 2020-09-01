alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €13.00 by Nord/LB

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €13.00 ($15.29) price target from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOX. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.59 ($18.34).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €12.67 ($14.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is €12.70 and its 200 day moving average is €13.98.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

