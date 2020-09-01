Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.75 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.75 ($9.12) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.67) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €6.77 ($7.97).

ETR AT1 opened at €4.67 ($5.50) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.59.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

