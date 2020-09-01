Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.50 by Baader Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.65) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AT1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €6.77 ($7.97).

AT1 stock opened at €4.67 ($5.50) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.59. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.45).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

