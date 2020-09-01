Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €91.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €91.00 ($107.06) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €97.00 ($114.12).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Beiersdorf stock opened at €96.60 ($113.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €98.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a fifty-two week high of €117.25 ($137.94).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.