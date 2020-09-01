Encavis (ETR:CAP) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Encavis (ETR:CAP) received a €13.50 ($15.88) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAP. Oddo Bhf set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Encavis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Encavis stock opened at €15.16 ($17.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. Encavis has a fifty-two week low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a fifty-two week high of €15.50 ($18.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.79.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

