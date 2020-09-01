Nord/LB Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DEQ. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.49 ($22.93).

Shares of DEQ stock opened at €12.74 ($14.99) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €9.47 ($11.14) and a 1 year high of €27.54 ($32.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $787.12 million and a P/E ratio of 7.82.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to ?5.1 billion.

