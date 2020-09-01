Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€4.50” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €4.50 ($5.29) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 50.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.48 ($8.80).

ETR LHA opened at €9.00 ($10.59) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.41. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a one year high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

