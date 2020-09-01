Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€4.50” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €4.50 ($5.29) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 50.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.48 ($8.80).

ETR LHA opened at €9.00 ($10.59) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.41. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a one year high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

