salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $280.00 by Bank of America

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $280.00 target price by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Shares of CRM opened at $272.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $278.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.66 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $875,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $153,151.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,946.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,776 shares of company stock worth $143,971,013 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

