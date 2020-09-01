HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HVRRY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nord/LB lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HANNOVER RUECK/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

HANNOVER RUECK/S stock opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $104.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.93.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

