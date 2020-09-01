GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get GeoPark alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of GeoPark from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight Capital upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of GPRK opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.40. GeoPark has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.60%. Analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in GeoPark by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GeoPark (GPRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.