Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $252.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $252.00 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

NYSE CRM opened at $272.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $245.66 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $278.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.90 and a 200-day moving average of $177.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $129,311.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,121.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,743,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 754,776 shares of company stock valued at $143,971,013 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

