GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.81 ($32.71).

G1A opened at €29.73 ($34.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of €31.06 and a 200 day moving average of €25.79. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

