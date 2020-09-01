Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €113.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €113.00 ($132.94) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHM. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.17 ($108.43).

RHM opened at €79.74 ($93.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -687.41. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1-year high of €118.60 ($139.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €75.00.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

