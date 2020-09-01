Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) to “Buy”

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patient?s tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients? TSNA to drive the patient?s immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gritstone Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

GRTS stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,966.45% and a negative return on equity of 85.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

