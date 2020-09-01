Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €84.00 ($98.82) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €82.63 ($97.21).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €86.28 ($101.51) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.65.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

