Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.44 ($29.93).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €24.26 ($28.54) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.84. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

