Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.51 ($47.66) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.50 ($45.30).

Shares of DPW opened at €38.24 ($44.99) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.07. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

