salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $250.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $250.00 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

NYSE CRM opened at $272.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $278.28. The company has a market capitalization of $245.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $129,311.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,121.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total transaction of $437,228.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,583,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,094,423,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 754,776 shares of company stock worth $143,971,013. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

