Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.2% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.33 and its 200-day moving average is $144.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

