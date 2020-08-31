Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,848 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $153.64 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $404.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

