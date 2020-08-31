Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

