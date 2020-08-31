Suncoast Equity Management Sells 352 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Suncoast Equity Management trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 796,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,073,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 139,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $404.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.17. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.