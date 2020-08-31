Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,534,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of DFS opened at $54.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

