Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.19-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $87.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $91.95.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

