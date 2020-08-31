Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,442,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 635,984 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 68.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Regions Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $5,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.65. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.