CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of CDW worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,464,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,111,000 after buying an additional 2,044,429 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,822,000 after acquiring an additional 734,334 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CDW by 211.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 480,636 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 836.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,427,000 after purchasing an additional 426,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 66.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 358,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $115.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.29. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.89.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

