Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 23,391 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,391 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $498.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $540.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.71 and a 200 day moving average of $439.23.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

