State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 47,785 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 122.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,785 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $147.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.72. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,482,622. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

